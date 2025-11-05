Moran Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,068 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Moran Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 71,044 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $15,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 140,122 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $26,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 87.7% during the first quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $514,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd boosted its position in Amazon.com by 6.0% during the second quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 1,136,311 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $249,295,000 after acquiring an additional 63,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abel Hall LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Abel Hall LLC now owns 12,740 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,795,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN opened at $249.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.01, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $226.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $217.49. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.38 and a twelve month high of $258.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.38. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The company had revenue of $180.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total transaction of $4,403,237.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,178,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $482,712,473.16. The trade was a 0.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total value of $5,500,660.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 493,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,391,555.21. This represents a 4.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 128,084 shares of company stock valued at $29,405,457 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $269.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $300.00 price target on Amazon.com and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $300.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-three have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $293.42.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AMZN

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.