Murphy USA Inc. $MUSA Shares Sold by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. lowered its position in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) by 88.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 30,938 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $1,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Murphy USA by 712.7% in the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 14,726 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,991,000 after buying an additional 12,914 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Murphy USA by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 75,739 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,811,000 after buying an additional 4,851 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Murphy USA by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,237 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,167,000 after buying an additional 3,820 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Murphy USA by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,842 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,411,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Murphy USA by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Murphy USA

In related news, COO Malynda K. West sold 1,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.22, for a total transaction of $717,982.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 117,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,337,979.58. This represents a 1.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Murphy USA Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MUSA opened at $366.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. Murphy USA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $345.23 and a fifty-two week high of $561.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $382.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $410.50. The company has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.39.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The specialty retailer reported $7.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.60 by $0.65. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 69.87%. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Murphy USA Inc. will post 26.45 EPS for the current year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. This is a boost from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is currently 8.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on MUSA shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 1st. Zacks Research lowered shares of Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $480.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Murphy USA in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $405.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Murphy USA in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Murphy USA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $474.00.

Murphy USA Profile

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

