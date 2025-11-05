Nadler Financial Group Inc. Sells 887 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Nadler Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,876 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 887 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 0.9% of Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $40,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 81.9% in the second quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capitol Family Office Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,785 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.57, for a total value of $3,940,622.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,286.66. This represents a 85.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 13,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total value of $3,022,853.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 44,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,825,943.60. The trade was a 23.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 128,084 shares of company stock worth $29,405,457 in the last quarter. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMZN. Piper Sandler reiterated a “negative” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $272.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Amazon.com from $269.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-three have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.42.

Amazon.com Stock Down 1.8%

Amazon.com stock opened at $249.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.49. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.38 and a 12 month high of $258.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.01, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $180.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.53 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

