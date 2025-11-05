NatWest Group plc Acquires 32,413 Shares of Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

NatWest Group plc lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 57.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 88,587 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 32,413 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 4.6% of NatWest Group plc’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. NatWest Group plc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $15,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 110,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,886,000 after acquiring an additional 4,110 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,930 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Rovin Capital UT ADV grew its position in Alphabet by 9.4% during the first quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 10,843 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Alphabet by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,908,021 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $449,696,000 after buying an additional 34,481 shares during the period. Finally, Elevate Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 1.9% during the first quarter. Elevate Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,619 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,962,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOGL opened at $277.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $3.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.53 and a 52-week high of $291.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $102.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.90 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.23% and a return on equity of 36.08%. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the topic of several analyst reports. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $280.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $225.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.09.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Alphabet

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 17,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.42, for a total value of $4,408,034.72. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 42,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,635,348.70. This trade represents a 29.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $680,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 17,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,236,785. This represents a 13.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 190,896 shares of company stock valued at $45,092,175. Corporate insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.