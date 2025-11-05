Naviter Wealth LLC Has $15.98 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Naviter Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 72,820 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,381 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 2.0% of Naviter Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $15,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 0.5% during the second quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,399 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 930 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,927 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seek First Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Seek First Inc. now owns 9,156 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 13,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total value of $3,022,853.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 44,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,825,943.60. This represents a 23.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 17,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.74, for a total transaction of $3,953,635.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,914,260. This represents a 26.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 128,084 shares of company stock valued at $29,405,457 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price target (up from $275.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday. China Renaissance upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $278.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 target price (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday. Westpark Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-three have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.42.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $249.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.28. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.38 and a 1-year high of $258.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $226.43 and a 200-day moving average of $217.49.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.38. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The business had revenue of $180.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

