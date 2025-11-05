Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 1,354 Shares of Tidewater Inc. $TDW

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Free Report) by 201.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,027 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tidewater were worth $94,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDW. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Tidewater by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,904,826 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $165,058,000 after buying an additional 1,598,513 shares during the last quarter. Robotti Robert raised its holdings in Tidewater by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 2,856,631 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $120,750,000 after purchasing an additional 223,651 shares in the last quarter. Third Avenue Management LLC raised its holdings in Tidewater by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Third Avenue Management LLC now owns 809,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,207,000 after purchasing an additional 221,079 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Tidewater by 271.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 295,337 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,484,000 after purchasing an additional 215,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aegis Financial Corp bought a new position in Tidewater in the 1st quarter worth $8,527,000. 95.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Tidewater stock opened at $50.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.12 and a 200 day moving average of $49.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.05. Tidewater Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.17 and a 1 year high of $65.76.

Tidewater ( NYSE:TDW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $341.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.28 million. Tidewater had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 16.74%. Tidewater’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tidewater Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tidewater declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, August 4th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 21.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have commented on TDW. Dnb Nor Markets lowered shares of Tidewater from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Tidewater from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Fearnley Fonds upgraded shares of Tidewater to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Tidewater from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Tidewater from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.00.

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

