Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 2,295 Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. $FOXF

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report) by 115.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,288 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,295 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FOXF. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Fox Factory in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,695,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Fox Factory in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,664,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fox Factory by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 369,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,618,000 after buying an additional 96,890 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 711,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,618,000 after purchasing an additional 89,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 464,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,841,000 after purchasing an additional 73,090 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ FOXF opened at $22.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $37.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.32 and its 200 day moving average is $25.90. The company has a market cap of $939.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 1.37.

Fox Factory ( NASDAQ:FOXF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). Fox Factory had a negative net margin of 17.50% and a positive return on equity of 5.03%. The business had revenue of $374.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Fox Factory has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.600-2.000 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.450-0.650 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $33.00 price target on shares of Fox Factory in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target (up from $26.00) on shares of Fox Factory in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Fox Factory in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.40.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets performance-defining products and system worldwide. The company offers powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks; lift kits and components with shock products and aftermarket accessory packages for trucks; and mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products.

