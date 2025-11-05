Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,595 Shares of Banner Corporation $BANR

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR – Free Report) by 68.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,595 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Banner were worth $106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Banner by 1.4% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 13,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Banner by 26.3% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Banner by 13.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Banner by 5.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Banner by 20.1% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BANR opened at $60.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.91. Banner Corporation has a 52-week low of $54.01 and a 52-week high of $78.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.08.

Banner ( NASDAQ:BANR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $168.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.52 million. Banner had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 21.80%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Banner Corporation will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 4th. This is a boost from Banner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is 36.43%.

BANR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Banner from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 17th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Banner from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Banner from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (down from $72.00) on shares of Banner in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Banner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.40.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

