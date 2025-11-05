Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 374 Shares of Ares Management Corporation $ARES

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 976 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 374 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MGO One Seven LLC grew its holdings in Ares Management by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 4,576 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ares Management by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 746 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in Ares Management by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,890 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in Ares Management by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,344 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ares Management by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,619 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 50.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 136,516 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.74, for a total transaction of $24,946,933.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 311,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,965,174.72. This trade represents a 30.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 196,197 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.79, for a total transaction of $35,078,061.63. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 1,424,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,693,149.02. This represents a 12.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,590,000 shares of company stock worth $464,430,639. Insiders own 36.86% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Price Performance

NYSE ARES opened at $152.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $162.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.89. Ares Management Corporation has a 52-week low of $110.63 and a 52-week high of $200.49. The company has a market cap of $49.97 billion, a PE ratio of 88.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.43.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.05. Ares Management had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ares Management Corporation will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ares Management Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.8438 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 17th. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 258.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on ARES shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Ares Management from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Monday, July 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ares Management from $189.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Ares Management from $200.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Ares Management from $196.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ares Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.79.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ARES

Ares Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.