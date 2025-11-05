Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 7,421 Shares of Polaris Inc. $PII

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) by 66.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,421 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Polaris were worth $152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Polaris by 5.0% during the first quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Polaris by 2.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Polaris by 39.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Polaris by 0.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 120,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,936,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Polaris by 22.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PII opened at $63.87 on Wednesday. Polaris Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.92 and a 52 week high of $75.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.10 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.04. Polaris had a negative net margin of 2.17% and a positive return on equity of 3.89%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Polaris’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Polaris has set its FY 2025 guidance at -0.050–0.050 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.050-0.050 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -101.13%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PII shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Polaris in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Polaris from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Polaris from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Polaris from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.91.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

