Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $130.7143.

NTRS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Northern Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company.

Northern Trust Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NTRS opened at $127.54 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.70. Northern Trust has a 52 week low of $81.62 and a 52 week high of $135.48.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The asset manager reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. Northern Trust had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Northern Trust will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northern Trust

In other news, Director Robert Edward Jr. Moritz acquired 270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $126.66 per share, with a total value of $34,198.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 2,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,014.70. This represents a 10.69% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Northern Trust

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 84.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,810,816 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $178,637,000 after acquiring an additional 585,992 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,850,088 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $774,411,000 after acquiring an additional 363,472 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 529.4% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 461,383 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,515,000 after acquiring an additional 388,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 96.7% during the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 5,239 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

