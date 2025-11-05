Northwest Capital Management Inc Sells 11,374 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Northwest Capital Management Inc cut its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 49.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,811 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 11,374 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.4% of Northwest Capital Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% during the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 140,122 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $26,660,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $514,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd grew its position in Amazon.com by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 1,136,311 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $249,295,000 after acquiring an additional 63,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abel Hall LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 7.3% in the second quarter. Abel Hall LLC now owns 12,740 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $285.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-three have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.42.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 17,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.74, for a total value of $3,953,635.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,914,260. The trade was a 26.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total value of $4,403,237.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,178,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,712,473.16. This represents a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 128,084 shares of company stock valued at $29,405,457 over the last quarter. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $249.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.28. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.38 and a 1-year high of $258.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $226.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.49.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.38. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The company had revenue of $180.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

