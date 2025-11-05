NuScale Power (SMR) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q3 2025 results after the market closes on Thursday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share and revenue of $11.2850 million for the quarter. Investors can check the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningsummary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, November 6, 2025 at 5:00 PM ET.

Get NuScale Power alerts:

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $8.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.49 million. NuScale Power had a positive return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 221.07%. On average, analysts expect NuScale Power to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NuScale Power Stock Performance

Shares of SMR opened at $35.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of -30.01 and a beta of 2.03. NuScale Power has a fifty-two week low of $11.08 and a fifty-two week high of $57.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.83.

Insider Transactions at NuScale Power

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NuScale Power

In related news, Director Corp Fluor sold 87,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total value of $3,479,082.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders have sold a total of 15,030,641 shares of company stock valued at $605,953,415 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in NuScale Power by 37.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,736,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,244,000 after purchasing an additional 746,667 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in NuScale Power by 80.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,333,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,676 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in NuScale Power by 1,220.7% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,845,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705,411 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in NuScale Power in the second quarter worth approximately $33,877,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in NuScale Power by 55.7% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 513,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,321,000 after purchasing an additional 183,798 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SMR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of NuScale Power in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of NuScale Power in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on shares of NuScale Power in a report on Monday, September 15th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas cut shares of NuScale Power from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane cut shares of NuScale Power from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $37.73.

View Our Latest Report on NuScale Power

About NuScale Power

(Get Free Report)

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NuScale Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuScale Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.