NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA is ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s 10th Largest Position

ONE Advisory Partners LLC cut its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 60,037 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,072 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises 3.4% of ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $10,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Welch Group LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 184,091 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $29,085,000 after acquiring an additional 4,697 shares during the period. Presilium Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Presilium Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,371 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 121,545 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $19,203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 25,821 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $198.69 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $212.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 56.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $182.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.48.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The firm had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.14%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Loop Capital upped their target price on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Phillip Securities raised NVIDIA from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on NVIDIA from $202.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-one have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.75.

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.42, for a total value of $5,014,448.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,855,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $518,092,342.04. The trade was a 0.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 25,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total value of $5,197,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 69,733,203 shares in the company, valued at $14,498,230,235.73. This represents a 0.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 3,503,937 shares of company stock worth $627,687,846 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

