NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Sold by Griffin Asset Management Inc.

Griffin Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 82,403 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,383 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 1.5% of Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $13,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 324,901 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,631,000 after acquiring an additional 35,815 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,346,417 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $315,100,000 after acquiring an additional 22,929 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 58,396 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,842,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 50,658 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,805,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Group Ltd. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 15.7% in the first quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 6,598 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on NVDA. Seaport Global Securities restated a “sell” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. BNP Paribas upgraded NVIDIA to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. President Capital boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective (up from $200.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-one have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.39, for a total value of $61,736,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,399,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,305,251,251.17. This represents a 4.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.65, for a total value of $12,723,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 72,698,366 shares in the company, valued at $12,333,277,791.90. This represents a 0.10% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,503,937 shares of company stock valued at $627,687,846. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $198.69 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $212.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.61, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $182.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.60.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The firm had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.14%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

