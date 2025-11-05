NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Stake Raised by Cypress Capital Group

Cypress Capital Group lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 121,545 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for 2.4% of Cypress Capital Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $19,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 169.3% in the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $51,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter worth $55,000. Campbell Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 5,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 46.8% during the second quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 455 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.39, for a total value of $61,736,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,399,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,305,251,251.17. The trade was a 4.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.21, for a total transaction of $44,052,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,183,280 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,765,768.80. This represents a 3.36% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 3,503,937 shares of company stock worth $627,687,846 in the last quarter. 4.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $198.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.61, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.48. NVIDIA Corporation has a twelve month low of $86.62 and a twelve month high of $212.19.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.14%.

NVDA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Mizuho set a $235.00 target price on NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. President Capital increased their target price on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-one have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.75.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

