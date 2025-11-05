NVR, Inc. $NVR Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 627 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 15 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in NVR were worth $4,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVR. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in NVR by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 76 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in NVR by 58.5% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 130 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in NVR by 9.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,587 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,204,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its stake in NVR by 8.8% in the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 136 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in NVR by 67.1% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 264 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8,100.00, for a total value of $4,860,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,800. This represents a 74.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexandra A. Jung sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8,082.44, for a total value of $1,616,488.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 75 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $606,183. The trade was a 72.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 850 shares of company stock valued at $6,888,075 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

NVR Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NVR opened at $7,140.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.79 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7,904.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7,612.25. NVR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6,562.85 and a 12 month high of $9,527.85.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $112.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $107.88 by $4.45. NVR had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 14.00%.The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $130.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 505.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on NVR. Bank of America dropped their target price on NVR from $9,100.00 to $9,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Wall Street Zen lowered NVR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. UBS Group upped their price target on NVR from $8,150.00 to $8,500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of NVR in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on NVR from $7,200.00 to $7,600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8,366.67.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Featured Stories

