Omnicom Group Inc. $OMC Shares Acquired by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 42.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,951 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OMC. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Gen Wealth Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

OMC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $78.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.57.

Shares of OMC stock opened at $73.61 on Wednesday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.37 and a 1 year high of $107.00. The stock has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.49 and its 200-day moving average is $75.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.07. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 33.30% and a net margin of 8.31%.The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

