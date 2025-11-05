Packaging Corporation of America $PKG Shares Purchased by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in shares of Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Packaging Corporation of America were worth $1,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Trust LLC increased its position in Packaging Corporation of America by 118.6% during the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its stake in Packaging Corporation of America by 72.2% during the second quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its stake in Packaging Corporation of America by 86.4% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new stake in Packaging Corporation of America during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Packaging Corporation of America by 40.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on PKG. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Packaging Corporation of America from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Packaging Corporation of America from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Packaging Corporation of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Packaging Corporation of America from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Packaging Corporation of America in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $242.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Packaging Corporation of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.17.

In related news, CEO Mark W. Kowlzan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.97, for a total value of $5,399,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 437,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,460,526.66. This represents a 5.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PKG opened at $197.13 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.30. Packaging Corporation of America has a 52 week low of $172.71 and a 52 week high of $250.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.91.

Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by ($0.10). Packaging Corporation of America had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 10.18%.The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Packaging Corporation of America has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.400-2.400 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Packaging Corporation of America will post 10.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. Packaging Corporation of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.56%.

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

