Pathway Financial Advisors LLC Has $3.53 Million Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,371 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 0.5% of Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cypress Capital Group lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 2.1% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 121,545 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $19,203,000 after buying an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 2.6% in the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 25,821 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Financial Group lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 2.7% in the second quarter. Dynamic Financial Group now owns 3,808 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 8.4% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,492,196 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,301,854,000 after buying an additional 657,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.0% in the second quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 28,223 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,459,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Arete lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $235.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. New Street Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $307.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $202.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-one have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.75.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 25,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total transaction of $5,197,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 69,733,203 shares in the company, valued at $14,498,230,235.73. This trade represents a 0.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.42, for a total transaction of $5,014,448.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 2,855,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $518,092,342.04. This represents a 0.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,503,937 shares of company stock worth $627,687,846. 4.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $198.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.21. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $212.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.48.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The firm had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.14%.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.