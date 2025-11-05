Penbrook Management LLC Has $11.27 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Penbrook Management LLC cut its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 51,355 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 885 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 8.0% of Penbrook Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Penbrook Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $11,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,036,091 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $885,478,000 after buying an additional 397,007 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,045 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,495,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,016,869 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $442,481,000 after purchasing an additional 54,987 shares in the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE boosted its position in Amazon.com by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 28,975 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,153,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total transaction of $5,500,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 493,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,391,555.21. This trade represents a 4.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 17,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.74, for a total transaction of $3,953,635.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,914,260. This represents a 26.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 128,084 shares of company stock valued at $29,405,457. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $249.32 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.38 and a twelve month high of $258.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $226.43 and a 200-day moving average of $217.49.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $180.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.53 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Citizens Jmp upped their price target on Amazon.com from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Maxim Group raised their price target on Amazon.com from $272.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Roth Capital upped their price target on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 price objective (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-three have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $293.42.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

