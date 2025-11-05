Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Sells 2,947 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,031,940 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,947 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 7.2% of Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $226,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% during the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 140,122 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $26,660,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $514,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 6.0% in the second quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 1,136,311 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $249,295,000 after purchasing an additional 63,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abel Hall LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 7.3% in the second quarter. Abel Hall LLC now owns 12,740 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $278.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-three have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $293.42.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total value of $4,403,237.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,178,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,712,473.16. This trade represents a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 22,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total value of $5,500,660.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 493,507 shares in the company, valued at $123,391,555.21. The trade was a 4.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 128,084 shares of company stock worth $29,405,457 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $249.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $2.66 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $226.43 and a 200-day moving average of $217.49. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.38 and a 1-year high of $258.60.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $180.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.53 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.Amazon.com’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

