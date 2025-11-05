PIMCO Broad U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:TIPZ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

PIMCO Broad U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:TIPZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,400 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the September 30th total of 1,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 14,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 14,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Get PIMCO Broad U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of PIMCO Broad U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in PIMCO Broad U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 534.4% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 14,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 12,029 shares during the period. Fairway Wealth LLC raised its holdings in PIMCO Broad U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 7,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in PIMCO Broad U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 1,087.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 5,145 shares during the period.

PIMCO Broad U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of TIPZ opened at $53.51 on Wednesday. PIMCO Broad U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund has a 1 year low of $51.54 and a 1 year high of $54.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.24.

PIMCO Broad U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Broad U.S. TIPS Index ETF, formerly Pimco Broad U.S. Tips Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing under normal circumstances at least 80% of its total assets in the component securities (Component Securities) of The BofA Merrill Lynch US Inflation-Linked Treasury Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Broad U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Broad U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.