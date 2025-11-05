Portland General Electric Company $POR Shares Bought by Hantz Financial Services Inc.

Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR – Free Report) by 732.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $65,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Portland General Electric by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,775,000 after buying an additional 5,927 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,538 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,472,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $556,266,000 after buying an additional 559,201 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently commented on POR shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Zacks Research raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Monday, October 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Portland General Electric to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Portland General Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.83.

Shares of Portland General Electric stock opened at $47.42 on Wednesday. Portland General Electric Company has a 1 year low of $39.54 and a 1 year high of $48.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.35.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $952.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Portland General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Portland General Electric has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.130-3.330 EPS. Analysts forecast that Portland General Electric Company will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 76.36%.

In other news, CEO Maria M. Pope sold 18,896 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $803,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 194,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,250,737.50. The trade was a 8.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

