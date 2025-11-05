PPDAI Group (NYSE:FINV) Trading Down 2.4% – What’s Next?

Shares of PPDAI Group Inc. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:FINV – Get Free Report) traded down 2.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.94 and last traded at $6.0250. 897,451 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 1,653,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.17.

Get PPDAI Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FINV shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of PPDAI Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of PPDAI Group from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.55.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PPDAI Group

PPDAI Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.34.

PPDAI Group (NYSE:FINV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $499.46 million during the quarter. PPDAI Group had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 18.88%. PPDAI Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in PPDAI Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of PPDAI Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPDAI Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in PPDAI Group by 21.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in PPDAI Group by 11.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.15% of the company’s stock.

About PPDAI Group

(Get Free Report)

FinVolution Group operates in the online consumer finance industry. The company operates a fintech platform that is empowered by borrowers with financial institutions. It operates in China and internationally. The company was formerly known as PPDAI Group Inc and changed its name to FinVolution Group in November 2019.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PPDAI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPDAI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.