Presilium Private Wealth LLC Increases Stock Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Presilium Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,825 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Presilium Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 169.3% in the 1st quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Campbell Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 5,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 455 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Phillip Securities raised NVIDIA from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Mizuho set a $235.00 price objective on NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-one have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.75.

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.42, for a total value of $5,014,448.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,855,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,092,342.04. The trade was a 0.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total value of $5,197,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 69,733,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,498,230,235.73. This represents a 0.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 3,503,937 shares of company stock valued at $627,687,846 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $198.69 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $212.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 56.61, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $182.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.48.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The firm had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.14%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

