Principal Financial Group, Inc. $PFG Stock Position Reduced by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 960 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $3,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 5,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec lifted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 27,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Raiffeisen Bank International AG raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group Stock Down 1.2%

PFG opened at $82.06 on Wednesday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.39 and a 12 month high of $90.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.20.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

Principal Financial Group ( NYSE:PFG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.12. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 9.74%.During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is 46.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PFG. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Principal Financial Group from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Principal Financial Group from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Principal Financial Group from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. UBS Group increased their price target on Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Principal Financial Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.90.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

