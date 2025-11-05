Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases 746 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 110.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,422 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 746 shares during the quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in META. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 237.5% in the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC now owns 54 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. WFA Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 67 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maseco LLP purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.00, for a total transaction of $390,807.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 27,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,900,268. The trade was a 1.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $749.57, for a total transaction of $387,527.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 7,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,965,078.06. The trade was a 6.10% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,609 shares of company stock valued at $69,806,640. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on META. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $905.00 to $875.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $900.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $900.00 to $875.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $880.00 to $840.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $825.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $827.60.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $627.32 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $733.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $701.18. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $479.80 and a 52-week high of $796.25. The company has a market cap of $1.58 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $7.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.74 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 30.89% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The company had revenue of $51.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.03 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Meta Platforms has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is currently 9.28%.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

