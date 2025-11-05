Regions Financial Corporation $RF Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its position in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 86.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 192,892 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,212,427 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $4,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,990,446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $456,122,000 after purchasing an additional 5,521,772 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Regions Financial during the 1st quarter worth $53,018,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,092,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $675,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909,162 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 10,010,267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $198,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 44,211,562 shares of the bank’s stock worth $960,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,512 shares during the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Roger W. Jenkins bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.48 per share, with a total value of $101,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,638.84. This represents a 167.86% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Regions Financial Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:RF opened at $24.14 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $21.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.02. Regions Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $17.74 and a 12-month high of $27.96.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. Regions Financial had a net margin of 22.49% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Regions Financial Corporation will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RF shares. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 target price (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.19.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

