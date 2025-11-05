Retirement Systems of Alabama Boosts Holdings in Amcor PLC $AMCR

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Amcor PLC (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 491,692 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 181,099 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Amcor were worth $4,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Amcor by 839.8% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,704 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Amcor during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Brentview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Amcor during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in Amcor during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Amcor during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 45.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amcor Stock Performance

AMCR stock opened at $7.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.90. The company has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.73. Amcor PLC has a 1-year low of $7.66 and a 1-year high of $10.70.

Amcor Announces Dividend

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The business’s revenue was up 43.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Amcor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.800-0.830 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amcor PLC will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.1275 per share. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is 141.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMCR. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Amcor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on Amcor in a report on Monday, September 22nd. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.20 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Amcor in a report on Friday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial set a $11.00 price objective on Amcor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amcor

In related news, Director Stephen E. Sterrett acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.55 per share, for a total transaction of $85,500.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,500. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

