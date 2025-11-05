Retirement Systems of Alabama Decreases Holdings in Federated Hermes, Inc. $FHI

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its position in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,610 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.12% of Federated Hermes worth $4,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Federated Hermes alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Federated Hermes during the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Federated Hermes during the second quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Federated Hermes during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,734,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Federated Hermes by 28.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 6,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC lifted its position in Federated Hermes by 9,346.1% during the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 39,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 38,693 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FHI shares. Zacks Research raised shares of Federated Hermes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Federated Hermes in a research note on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Federated Hermes in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Federated Hermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Federated Hermes

In other news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.54, for a total value of $728,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 157,039 shares in the company, valued at $7,622,673.06. This represents a 8.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Federated Hermes Stock Up 0.9%

NYSE:FHI opened at $49.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.80. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.05 and a 1-year high of $54.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $469.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.67 million. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

Federated Hermes Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.39%.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.