Retirement Systems of Alabama Decreases Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. $DLTR

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $4,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 164.0% during the second quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 79.0% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree during the first quarter worth $30,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the second quarter worth $50,000. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DLTR shares. Guggenheim cut their price target on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 8th. New Street Research set a $103.00 price target on Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Evercore ISI set a $100.00 price target on Dollar Tree in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Dollar Tree from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, September 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.00.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

NASDAQ DLTR opened at $102.07 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.88. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.49 and a twelve month high of $118.06. The company has a market capitalization of $20.82 billion, a PE ratio of -7.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.39. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 23.52% and a negative net margin of 13.46%.The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Dollar Tree has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.320-5.720 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, July 9th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 11.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Stephanie Stahl sold 1,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total transaction of $118,879.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 4,089 shares in the company, valued at $410,208.48. This represents a 22.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 1,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total value of $119,322.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 21,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,026,769.40. This represents a 5.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar Tree

(Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.