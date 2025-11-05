Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $3.20 Million Stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. $CF

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,630 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $3,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Planned Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 3,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 15,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 8,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV now owns 3,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CF Industries stock opened at $84.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.34 and a 12 month high of $104.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.44. The stock has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.93.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 20.19%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 26.11%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $82.00 target price (up from $81.00) on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen raised CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. BNP Paribas cut CF Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CF Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on CF Industries from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.54.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

