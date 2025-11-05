Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $3.79 Million Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. $STLD

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 799 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $3,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STLD. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at $283,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

STLD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 price target on shares of Steel Dynamics and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.11.

NASDAQ STLD opened at $151.62 on Wednesday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.17 and a 1 year high of $164.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $22.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $141.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.03.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The basic materials company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.49%.

In related news, SVP Miguel Alvarez sold 8,251 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.79, for a total transaction of $1,343,180.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 117,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,057,499.72. This represents a 6.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

