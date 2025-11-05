Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $4.16 Million Stock Position in Coterra Energy Inc. $CTRA

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 163,781 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,528 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $4,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its position in Coterra Energy by 175.6% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Coterra Energy by 463.5% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Coterra Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC raised its position in Coterra Energy by 190.1% during the second quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coterra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.35.

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CTRA opened at $25.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.42. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.33 and a 12 month high of $29.95.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $558.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 23.80% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 42.11%.

About Coterra Energy

(Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.