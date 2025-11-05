Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $4.97 Million Stock Holdings in Black Hills Corporation $BKH

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.12% of Black Hills worth $4,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKH. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Black Hills during the first quarter worth about $43,690,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Black Hills during the second quarter worth about $13,464,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Black Hills by 551.4% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 242,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,718,000 after buying an additional 205,414 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Black Hills by 625.9% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 220,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,362,000 after buying an additional 190,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Black Hills during the first quarter worth about $7,955,000. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Black Hills in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Black Hills from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Black Hills has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Black Hills Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of BKH opened at $64.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Black Hills Corporation has a one year low of $54.92 and a one year high of $66.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.35.

Black Hills Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a $0.676 dividend. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. Black Hills’s payout ratio is presently 68.01%.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 222,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,394 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,106 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

Featured Stories

