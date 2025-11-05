Retirement Systems of Alabama Increases Stake in Graham Holdings Company $GHC

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Graham Holdings Company (NYSE:GHC – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,151 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.10% of Graham worth $3,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GHC. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Graham by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 27 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Graham by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Graham by 216.7% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Graham during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Graham by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 42 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. 93.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GHC shares. Wall Street Zen raised Graham from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Graham from a “buy (a-)” rating to a “buy (b)” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

NYSE GHC opened at $1,034.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Graham Holdings Company has a 52 week low of $840.50 and a 52 week high of $1,200.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,089.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,003.38.

Graham (NYSE:GHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $14.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.36 by $1.72. Graham had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 6.34%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 16th will be given a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 16th. Graham’s payout ratio is currently 4.30%.

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.

