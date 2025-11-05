Retirement Systems of Alabama Increases Stock Position in Cytokinetics, Incorporated $CYTK

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.12% of Cytokinetics worth $4,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 281.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 11,510.0% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 2,872.7% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 37.8% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 1,053.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CYTK. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Cytokinetics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 10th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Monday, September 29th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.64.

Cytokinetics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CYTK opened at $59.62 on Wednesday. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $29.31 and a 1-year high of $64.13. The company has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.69 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.67.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $66.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26727.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.31) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Cytokinetics

In other news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $314,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 358,108 shares in the company, valued at $22,510,668.88. This trade represents a 1.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Edward M. Md Kaye sold 6,757 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $405,420.00. Following the sale, the director owned 9,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $586,680. The trade was a 40.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 56,983 shares of company stock worth $3,165,356. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

Featured Stories

