Retirement Systems of Alabama Invests $3.93 Million in Flagstar Bank, National Association $FLG

Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new position in shares of Flagstar Bank, National Association (NYSE:FLG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 370,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,926,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.09% of Flagstar Bank, National Association at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Flagstar Bank National Association alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Liberty 77 Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bank, National Association during the first quarter worth about $871,500,000. Reverence Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bank, National Association during the first quarter worth about $418,101,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bank, National Association during the first quarter worth about $378,161,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bank, National Association during the first quarter worth about $76,911,000. Finally, Azora Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bank, National Association during the first quarter worth about $74,133,000. 67.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on FLG. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Flagstar Bank, National Association in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Flagstar Bank, National Association from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.50 target price on shares of Flagstar Bank, National Association in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley set a $14.00 target price on shares of Flagstar Bank, National Association and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Flagstar Bank, National Association in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Flagstar Bank, National Association currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.88.

Flagstar Bank, National Association Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of FLG stock opened at $11.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.39 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Flagstar Bank, National Association has a fifty-two week low of $8.56 and a fifty-two week high of $13.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.77.

Flagstar Bank, National Association (NYSE:FLG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter. Flagstar Bank, National Association had a negative net margin of 7.06% and a negative return on equity of 3.80%. On average, analysts anticipate that Flagstar Bank, National Association will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Flagstar Bank, National Association Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. Flagstar Bank, National Association’s payout ratio is -4.12%.

Flagstar Bank, National Association Company Profile

(Free Report)

Flagstar Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company’s deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flagstar Bank, National Association (NYSE:FLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Flagstar Bank National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagstar Bank National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.