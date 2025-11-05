Retirement Systems of Alabama Lowers Position in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. $BHF

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its stake in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,192 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.12% of Brighthouse Financial worth $3,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 9.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,838,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,587,000 after buying an additional 155,944 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 41.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 985,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,134,000 after purchasing an additional 286,607 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 3.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 912,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,901,000 after purchasing an additional 28,080 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 6.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 720,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,767,000 after purchasing an additional 41,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 6.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 386,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,423,000 after purchasing an additional 23,990 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

Brighthouse Financial Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of BHF opened at $54.29 on Wednesday. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.07 and a twelve month high of $64.12. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Brighthouse Financial ( NASDAQ:BHF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.70 by ($1.27). The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.57 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 20.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.30.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders’ needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

