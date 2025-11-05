Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 1,066 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. $LVS

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,779 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 1,066 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $3,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 14.2% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 175,071 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $7,617,000 after purchasing an additional 21,831 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 8.6% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 14,866 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the second quarter valued at about $266,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.1% during the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 63,403 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.2% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 53,700 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE LVS opened at $61.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.37. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52-week low of $30.18 and a 52-week high of $61.83.

Las Vegas Sands Dividend Announcement

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The casino operator reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.16. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 73.14% and a net margin of 12.69%.The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Las Vegas Sands’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 4th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is 45.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LVS. Wall Street Zen upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 7th. Macquarie raised their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Robert G. Goldstein sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total value of $23,680,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 1,600,000 shares of company stock valued at $94,502,000 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Las Vegas Sands

(Free Report)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People’s Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

