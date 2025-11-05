Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 1,623 Shares of Trimble Inc. $TRMB

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,196 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,623 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Trimble were worth $3,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 9.5% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,489 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble during the second quarter worth about $283,000. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd grew its position in shares of Trimble by 57.7% during the second quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 20,927 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 7,660 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its position in shares of Trimble by 2.1% during the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 47,780 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Trimble by 0.8% during the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 383,543 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Trimble

In other news, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 609 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.41, for a total value of $50,187.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 13,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,137,999.69. The trade was a 4.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher F. Keating sold 7,365 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.74, for a total value of $602,015.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,186.44. This trade represents a 94.78% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 224,321 shares of company stock worth $18,677,518. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trimble Stock Performance

NASDAQ TRMB opened at $78.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a PE ratio of 67.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.74. Trimble Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.91 and a 1-year high of $87.50.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $856.50 million during the quarter. Trimble had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 8.02%. On average, research analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Trimble from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Berenberg Bank set a $95.00 target price on Trimble and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Barclays initiated coverage on Trimble in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price target (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Trimble in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Trimble from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.10.

Trimble Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

