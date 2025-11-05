Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 274 Shares of Ulta Beauty Inc. $ULTA

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its position in shares of Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,689 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $4,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ULTA. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $395,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 167.8% in the 2nd quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG now owns 4,513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares during the period. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $306,000. Finally, waypoint wealth counsel purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ULTA shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Ulta Beauty in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $590.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Argus upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $595.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $550.38.

Ulta Beauty Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $516.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $530.72 and its 200 day moving average is $485.93. Ulta Beauty Inc. has a twelve month low of $309.01 and a twelve month high of $572.23.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $5.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 48.78% and a net margin of 10.31%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty Inc. will post 23.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.43, for a total value of $264,215.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,837.09. The trade was a 18.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.