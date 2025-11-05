Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 502 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. $PHM

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,006 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 502 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $4,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 6,697 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,062 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,260 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 11,635 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hager Investment Management Services LLC grew its position in shares of PulteGroup by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC now owns 420 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PulteGroup Stock Up 0.6%

PHM opened at $119.51 on Wednesday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.07 and a 1-year high of $142.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $23.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.29.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The construction company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.10. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 14.93%.The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 6.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PHM shares. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up from $115.00) on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on PulteGroup from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on PulteGroup from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Weiss Ratings raised PulteGroup from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Research raised PulteGroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on PulteGroup

About PulteGroup

(Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.