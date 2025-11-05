Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 550 Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. $J

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $3,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 8,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tlwm lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Tlwm now owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

J has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $169.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Barclays increased their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.00.

J opened at $154.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $151.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.59. The company has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.50, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.81. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.23 and a 52 week high of $168.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 4.16%.Jacobs Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. Analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

