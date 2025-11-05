Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 565 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. $LDOS

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,622 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 565 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Leidos were worth $4,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 4.3% during the second quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 50.0% during the second quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 35.9% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 303 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 5.1% during the second quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Groupe la Francaise boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 6.2% during the first quarter. Groupe la Francaise now owns 1,566 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 76.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LDOS opened at $199.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.69. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.62 and a 12 month high of $205.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The aerospace company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 33.57%. Leidos has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.450-11.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 10.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This is an increase from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.12%.

In other Leidos news, insider Stephen Edward Hull sold 12,497 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total value of $2,226,215.58. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 25,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,599,040.38. The trade was a 32.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,000 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.05, for a total transaction of $356,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 10,137 shares in the company, valued at $1,804,892.85. The trade was a 16.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,975 shares of company stock worth $4,078,740. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LDOS shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target (up from $186.00) on shares of Leidos in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Zacks Research cut shares of Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Leidos from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Leidos presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.92.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

