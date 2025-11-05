Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 566 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. $TROW

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,276 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 566 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $4,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 365 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Curio Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 20,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 416 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3,483.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 430 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ TROW opened at $101.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.50. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.85 and a 1-year high of $125.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $104.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.53.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 28.72% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.0%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 55.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total transaction of $324,480.90. Following the sale, the director directly owned 47,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,970,648.35. The trade was a 6.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TROW shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Friday, October 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Barclays set a $101.00 price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $109.31.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

