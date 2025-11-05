Retirement Systems of Alabama Trims Position in Loews Corporation $L

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its stake in shares of Loews Corporation (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,346 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 619 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Loews were worth $3,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of L. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Loews in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,166,000. Swedbank AB raised its holdings in Loews by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 556,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,134,000 after buying an additional 172,004 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Loews by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,249,036 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $206,709,000 after buying an additional 151,428 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Loews by 140.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 251,175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,085,000 after buying an additional 146,695 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Loews in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,633,000. 58.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Loews in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

NYSE L opened at $100.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $20.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $98.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.29. Loews Corporation has a 1-year low of $76.33 and a 1-year high of $103.52.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 7.47%.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

