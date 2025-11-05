Revolution Acceleration Acquisition (OTCMKTS:RAACU) Shares Up 5.5% – Should You Buy?

Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:RAACU – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 5.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.99 and last traded at $9.91. 1,300 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 102,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.39.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.91.
About Revolution Acceleration Acquisition
Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Acceleration Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp in November 2020.
