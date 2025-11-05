Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,397 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 0.8% of Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Capitol Family Office Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 81.9% in the second quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Mizuho set a $315.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial set a $290.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-three have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $293.42.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total transaction of $4,403,237.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,178,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,712,473.16. This trade represents a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 17,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.74, for a total value of $3,953,635.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,914,260. The trade was a 26.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 128,084 shares of company stock valued at $29,405,457 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $249.32 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.38 and a 1 year high of $258.60. The company has a market cap of $2.66 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.01, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $226.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $217.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $180.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.53 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

See Also

